NAUVOO, Ill. — Christine Alston focused on the camera, then welcomed the online visitors to one of the stops on the newest tour in Historic Nauvoo.
“Welcome to the Weeks home,” she said.
Alston and her husband Steven, missionary tour guides from California, highlight the life and accomplishments of William Weeks, the architect of the original Nauvoo temple.
The homes of Weeks and his wife Caroline, William and Esther Gheen and Edward and Ann Hunter make up the Temple City tour already available online and, beginning this week, in person for the first time.
Historic Nauvoo reopened Monday, with some restrictions, after more than a year of closure due to COVID-19, but visitors will notice some differences including temperature checks and a requirement to wear masks.
“Guests will need to register for a guided tour in small groups up to eight people. If they come with a family larger than eight, then we ask them to split up,” said Susan Sims, regional public affairs director with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Phased-in reopening plans call for the visitor’s center to open, with new exhibits, and selected musical performances to resume on May 31. The Nauvoo and British pageants will resume in 2022.
Mayor John McCarty said seeing the historic sites reopen is a huge step for the community which faced a tough struggle last year without the typical tourist traffic.
“It’s a ray of hope, definitely a real positive step. I know businesses are chomping at the bit to see people come in,” McCarty said. “There’s been people here, slowly but surely coming back to town, but it will be nice to have more for them to do to keep them here longer.”
Sims said the COVID closure allowed time for revisions to improve the visitor experience.
“We will be a better site for anyone who comes interested in history, and we will be a better religious site for members of our church,” she said.
Retired Brigham Young University professor Jack Welch said Nauvoo offers lessons to learn for all its visitors.
“I would hope that people visiting would appreciate the lessons we can learn today about cooperation and respecting one another,” Welch said. “People who came from other places to settle here have largely been driven here by persecution, but the first thing they did here in Nauvoo in city council was to adopt an ordinance that said all religious groups and organizations are welcome here and will have equal rights to live and worship.”
Six in-person “guided experiences “ — with themes including Main Street trades and Homes of the Apostles and lasting from 30 to 90 minutes — target specific sites with discussion aimed at providing a better understanding of Nauvoo’s history.
“You could come to Nauvoo in the past and have a great time, maybe hit places that give out little souvenirs and not really learn a whole lot,” Sims said. “Now that we have these themed tours, people will get a better understanding of why people here did what they did, why they built a temple and what’s the purpose of it.”
McCarty said the themed tours could help broaden the sites’ appeal.
“It’s a different tour than what they’ve done in the past,” McCarty said. “I think it is going to draw in new people and even some who have been here before to see something completely different.”
Telling more of the community’s story was one goal of the Historic Nauvoo Long-Term Enhancements Plan, outlined in early 2018 to increase authenticity and improve guest experiences.
The plan, in part, called for restoring the home of Weeks, architect of the original Nauvoo temple, restoring the Gheen home and recreating the Hunter home, demolished in the 1980s, on its original foundation. The homes would have opened last year, without the shutdown, to highlight people playing key roles in building the original Nauvoo temple.
Gheen, a Pennsylvania farmer, moved to Nauvoo and “donated one day in 10 of his life and labor to help build the temple,” Sims said. “He represents to us all of the members of the church who lived in Nauvoo and did similar things, giving of their time to build a temple because of their faith.”
Weeks joined the church as a young architect living in Massachusetts. By 1841, Weeks and his wife Caroline settled into a home in Nauvoo that doubled as his studio. Reproduction sketches on display, most bearing Weeks’ signature, trace the work involved to bring Joseph Smith’s vision for the temple to life.
A bishop in the church, Hunter received tithes, or goods displayed in a tithing office, from church members then would distribute them to the poor and those in need. “Members were bound by covenant, promises they made to help one another when they were in need. It could be money, but often was goods,” Sims said.
The Hunter home also had ties to Smith, who often hid there to evade people trying to kidnap him and who wrote an important letter on the church’s baptism doctrine at the home.
Even as COVID-19 restrictions lift, “we will continue to have the themed tours and continue to do online tours,” Sims said.
With Zoom tours launched after the shutdown began in March 2020 and improved ever since, “we’re finding we’re reaching the entire world. Twenty-five to 30% of all our online tours right now are outside the U.S.
Young missionaries Eden Bliss of California and Emily Austad of Arizona are excited to welcome in-person visitors to the Gheen home while still introducing online visitors to its story.
“With technology we’re able to reach so many people that we would never have imagined coming to Nauvoo. Maybe they don’t know what Nauvoo is, but because we give virtual tours, they’re able to experience that in a similar manner if they were here,” Austad said. “They can feel the spirit of people who lived here, feel what it would have been like to live in the 1840s.”