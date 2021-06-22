QUINCY — The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County will hold its annual meeting and a program with a book signing on Sunday afternoon at the History Museum on the Square, 332 Maine.
The annual meeting begins at 1 p.m. and will feature the election of officers and directors, approval of the annual financial report and budget and reports by the society’s president and standing committees.
After the meeting, at approximately 2 p.m., local author Reg Ankrom will present a program on his recent book, “Stephen A. Douglas, Western Man.”
The book is available in Quincy’s History Shop, the society’s gift shop located in the History Museum, and there will be a book signing following the program.
The meeting and program are open to the public.
More information is available by calling the society’s office at 217-222-1835, sending email to info@hsqac.org and online at hsqac.org.