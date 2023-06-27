SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Justice Lisa Holder White has announced that she will seek a full term on the Illinois Supreme Court of Illinois.
The Supreme Court appointed Holder White on July 7, 2022, to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Rita Garman.
The Fourth District of the Supreme Court includes 41 counties, from Jersey County in the south to Winnebago County in the north and from Adams County in the west to Ford County in the east.
Holder White was sworn in as an associate judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit in 2001. From 2008 to 2013, she served as a circuit judge, including time as the supervising judge of the Criminal Law Division. In January 2013, Justice Holder White began serving on the Fourth District Appellate Court, where she served until her elevation to the Supreme Court. She previously served as both an assistant state’s attorney and assistant public defender in Macon County. Holder White also worked in private practice with the firm formerly known as Brinkoetter & White.
“I am truly honored to serve on the Supreme Court of Illinois,” Holder White said. “My service at all levels of the judiciary has prepared me to serve the citizens of the Fourth District and the citizens of the entire state with integrity, competency and fairness. I will faithfully uphold the Constitution and the laws of the state of Illinois and the United States as your justice on the court from the Fourth District. ”
Holder White was the first Black associate judge and circuit judge in the Sixth Judicial Circuit, the first Black justice on the Fourth District Appellate Court and the first Black female justice on the Supreme Court.
“Justice Holder White has not rested on her laurels," said retired Justice Carol Pope. "She has given generously of her time to her judicial colleagues by her active involvement teaching courses and organizing the curriculum so that judges are kept apprised of changes in the law and best practices on the bench. During our time together on the Appellate Court, I saw first-hand the diligent work ethic and common-sense reasoning Justice Holder White possessed. She will follow the law as written and will not legislate from the bench.”
“It was my pleasure to recommend the appointment of Justice Holder White to both the Appellate and Supreme Courts," Garman said. "My colleagues on the Supreme Court agreed unanimously that Justice Holder White has all the characteristics that are important to the fair and impartial administration of justice. I found her to have a brilliant mind, the highest integrity and a strong dose of common-sense.”
Justice White and her husband, James, have two adult children. She resides with her husband in Sangamon County.
