QUINCY — A proposal that would require fire sprinklers in new single- and two-family homes in Quincy is getting pushback from local homebuilders.
Quincy aldermen on Monday heard from two area homebuilders who said adding fire sprinklers in new homes should be up to the homebuyer.
Caleb Jannsen of Jannsen Builders said a rental property he added sprinklers in several years ago cost $9,000.
"I think a lot of people are either going to move right outside of Quincy city limits or move over to Hannibal if something like that happens," Jannsen said.
Homebuilder Matt Holtmeyer said the last thing area homebuilders need is to mandate fire sprinklers.
"This is going to add to the cost and drive the houses up even higher," he said.
The requirement is included as part of the proposed adoption of the 2018 series of the International Code Council model code, which was introduced in an ordinance Monday,
Alderman Eric Entrup, R-1, asked that a amendment be drafted to remove the requirement for fire sprinklers, as well as drywalled ceilings in basements and self-closing doors between houses and garages.
"It's an unfunded mandate, and it's going to cost people a lot more money," he said. "It would make every house safer, but can we leave that up to the homeowners themselves."
A resolution to waive water connection and construction permit offset a portion of the costs also was tabled for two weeks.
In a memo to alderman, Deputy Chief of Operations Steve Salrin of the Quincy Fire Department said based on an estimated installation price of $2 per square foot, the cost of installation of a 2,000 square feet of finished space would be $4,000. The water connection fee would be $1,500 and the construction permit would be $926.
"The incentive would pay for approximately 61% of the cost of the fire sprinklers," he said
The incentives would be available through 2024, and the Department of Planning and Development would be reimbursed with American Rescue Plan funds.
In other business, aldermen agreed to seek a grant to update traffic signals in Quincy.
If awarded the $1.992 million Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation, the city would buy the needed software and implement the system on Eighth Street between Broadway and Maine and on 12th Street from Broadway to Jefferson.
The city has a goal to upgrade all traffic signals by 2030.
A $137,070 contract was approved with Crawford, Murphy and Tilly of Springfield for the design of the water supply improvement project's third phase, which consists of modifications and improvements to the existing pump station that will allow for the elevation of pumps above the 500-year flood level.
Aldermen agreed to trade in three vehicles and buy one 2023 Ford Edge and one 2023 Ford Police Interceptor from Bob Riding Fleet Sales in Taylorville for $76,758. Both vehicles are for the Quincy Police Department.
