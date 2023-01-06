House advances assault weapon ban, Senate giving it ‘extensive review’

House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch (standing) and Gov. JB Pritzker, both Democrats, are pictured on the Illinois House floor during debate on a bill to ban several high-powered weapons.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A bill that would ban the sale and manufacture of assault weapons in Illinois advanced out of the state House on Thursday and now awaits action in the Senate.

The bill was prompted in large part by the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park during an Independence Day parade which left seven people dead and dozens more injured or traumatized.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government. It is distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide, as well as hundreds of radio and TV stations. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

