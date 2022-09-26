QUINCY — Mayor Mike Troup's administration gained some significant traction in its bid to clarify and better understand the city's housing needs Monday evening when the Finance Committee approved the recommendation of a combined hotel/housing study be sent to City Council for approval.
In a memo to the mayor and the committee, Director of Planning and Development Chuck Bevelheimer echoed concerns from local real estate agents and employers trying to recruit new employees to the city that "there are not enough places to live in Quincy, be it single-family homes, apartments, condos, rental units, etc."
The memo went on to say there are similar calls "for more hotel rooms to host larger events that bring people to the city."
With that in mind, the Finance Committee — chaired by Alderman Mike Farha, R-4 — agreed to commit $12,500 to a hotel feasibility study and another $25,000 to a comprehensive housing demand/needs analysis and feasibility study. The former will assess on how many additional hotel rooms the city could support while the latter would "focus on the current/future need for single-, two-, and multi-family units including homes, apartments, condos, and townhouses."
The city's new airport director, Charles "Chuck" Miller, is the latest arrival to have experienced the challenge of finding suitable housing in Quincy. He will reside in Mendon temporarily until more permanent housing becomes available.
• City Engineer Jeffrey Conte was called to the podium by the mayor to address the "difference in taste and smell" in the city's water, as reported by some residents.
“It's safe to drink,” Conte said, acknowledging that there has been some “sporadic” concern about the condition of the city's drinking water, and whether there was something amiss. “Taste and smell are not indicative of whether or not the water is potable. We takes these calls seriously but because there is a difference in taste and smell does not automatically mean there's something.”
Conte believes the algae growth in the Mississippi River is more likely to be the culprit. "It happens every couple of years, especially in low-flow conditions," Conte said.
• Central Services Assistant Director John Schafer said the Republic Co. collected an estimated 90 to 100 tons of material during the the first day of the citywide cleanup, which is being staged through Friday at the northwest corner of the Quincy Town Center parking lot (near Slumberland), 3203 Broadway Street.
The cleanup site will be staffed and open to the public from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; from 7 a.m. to noon and 4-8 p.m. Thursday; and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
Drivers should enter the cleanup site from College Avenue and will exit on to North 30th Street. The event is open to city of Quincy residents only and participants will be required to provide a valid driver’s license or photo ID when entering the site. Commercial haulers are not allowed.
Schafer said residents should be in line 30 minutes prior to closing time.
As in previous years, electronics, tires, yard waste, and liquids will not be accepted. Due to state and federal regulations, appliances containing refrigerants must have a sticker on it certifying that the refrigerant has been properly reclaimed.
Residents with questions concerning the cleanup event are asked to call Central Services at 217-228-4520.
