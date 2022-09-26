Airport Director Charles "Chuck" Miller Greets City Council

Quincy's new airport director, Charles “Chuck” Miller, addresses members of the City Council on Monday evening.

 H-W Photo / Mark Meyer

QUINCY — Mayor Mike Troup's administration gained some significant traction in its bid to clarify and better understand the city's housing needs Monday evening when the Finance Committee approved the recommendation of a combined hotel/housing study be sent to City Council for approval.

In a memo to the mayor and the committee, Director of Planning and Development Chuck Bevelheimer echoed concerns from local real estate agents and employers trying to recruit new employees to the city that "there are not enough places to live in Quincy, be it single-family homes, apartments, condos, rental units, etc."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.