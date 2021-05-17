HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding three persons of interest in connection with a shooting Sunday afternoon.
Police released photos of the three men Monday. One is identified as Gage L. Haynes, 21, of Hannibal. The other two are unknown.
Anyone with information on the individuals or their whereabouts is encouraged to contact the department. Tips can be submitted by calling 673-221-0987 or online at hannibalpd.com. Those submitting information can remain anonymous.
Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of Center around 1:48 p.m. Sunday found a woman inside who had been shot.
The woman was taken by Marion County Ambulance for treatment and later flown to a St. Louis area hospital with serious injuries.