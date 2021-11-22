HULL, Ill. — A Hull man was arrested Sunday after reportedly setting several houses and one vehicle on fire.
Brian D. Morris, 41, is being held in the Pike Jail awaiting his first court appearance.
The Pike County Sheriff's Department said it received a call at 11:22 a.m. that someone was setting houses on fire.
The initial deputy on scene reported a man, later identified as Morris, was running with a gas can that was on fire. As the deputy stopped their vehicle, Morris reportedly poured gasoline on another vehicle, which immediately caught fire.
The Sheriff's Department said five houses and one vehicle were set on fire, but only Morris' house sustained significant structural damage. Three of the homes were occupied at the time.
Assisting at the scene were the Illinois State Police, the Pike County Ambulance Service, the Hull/Kinderhook Fire Department and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.