QUINCY — Water service for some residents on Quincy's south side will be interrupted on Wednesday due to a fire hydrant replacement.
Work will start around 8 a.m. on Wednesday and is expected to be completed around 3 p.m. This replacement will require an interruption of water services for residents in the following areas:
•On South 20th Street, houses 920 and 939.
•On South 21st Street, houses 921 through 1035
•On Madison Street, between 20th and 21st streets
•2102 Jefferson Street
Once the work has been completed, a boil order will be in effect for these addresses.
