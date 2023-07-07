IDOT unveils 6-year, $41 billion plan for infrastructure projects

Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Omer Osman is pictured at a news conference in Springfield Friday. He unveiled the state's latest six-year plan for infrastructure improvements. 

 Capitol News Illinois photo/Jerry Nowicki

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation unveiled a plan on Friday for spending nearly $41 billion in federal, state and local funds over the next six years to repair and upgrade roads, bridges, airports, rail lines and other infrastructure throughout the state.

The latest version of the plan, which IDOT updates annually, is the largest multiyear plan in state history. It’s driven by the state’s 2019 Rebuild Illinois capital infrastructure program. The initial six-year Rebuild Illinois plan included $33.2 billion for transportation, funded largely by annualized increases to the state’s motor fuel tax and increases to driving-related licensing fees that took effect in 2020.

