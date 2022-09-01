IDOT open house draws community interest to IL 57 improvements

Cindy Dailing, left, and her cousin, Terry Brinkman, discuss proposed improvements to Illinois 57 in Marblehead during the Illinois Department of Transportation open house Thursday afternoon at the Atrium Hotel on Third's conference room.

 H-W Photo/Mark Meyer

QUINCY – Cindy Dailing and Terry Brinkman of Marblehead had to see what the commotion was all about when they heard the stretch of Illinois 57 that runs right past their houses might be in for some major improvements.

“The trucks, semis … the traffic is terrible,” Dailing said Thursday afternoon at the Atrium Hotel on Third’s conference room. “Anything that would help would be a good thing.”

