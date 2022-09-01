QUINCY – Cindy Dailing and Terry Brinkman of Marblehead had to see what the commotion was all about when they heard the stretch of Illinois 57 that runs right past their houses might be in for some major improvements.
“The trucks, semis … the traffic is terrible,” Dailing said Thursday afternoon at the Atrium Hotel on Third’s conference room. “Anything that would help would be a good thing.”
“Might get rid of the flooding, too,” said Brinkman, her cousin.
Dailing and Brinkman were two of the first 100 visitors at the two-hour Illinois Department of Transportation open house that served as a showcase for a two-year study of the 13 miles of roadway between Broadway Street and Interstate 172.
Various poster boards and maps were spread across the conference room in order for visitors to focus on areas of importance to them.
Kevin Garnett is a senior engineer with MECO Engineering, which has offices in Pittsfield and Hannibal, Mo.
“We work with the water district that has lines running up and down Illinois 57, from Marblehead to 172,” Garnett said. “I’m here to check out and see what the potential impacts might be to their infrastructure.”
Mike Klingner, chief executive officer of Klingner and Associates, wanted to take a closer look at the plans for the South Quincy Levee District.
“We’re looking at how we can promote the industrial areas. I’m particularly concerned about the York Street bridge and how that will impact traffic,” Klingner said. “For instance, some people might want to cross over and get down to 172 without going through Hannibal. I think we need to plan for increased traffic, and it would help Quincy to have better access to the South Quincy industrial area.”
The exhibits and audio-visuals focused primarily on three sections — urban, suburban, and rural:
• The Urban Section (Broadway to York streets) proposal calls for upgrades to the existing roadway to improve ride quality, traffic control. An alternative would convert Third and Fourth streets to two-way traffic. According to Quincy’s Director of Planning and Development Chuck Bevelheimer, IDOT would also consider extending the conversions of Third and Fourth streets to two-way traffic from Broadway to Locust Street.
• The Suburban Section (York Street to Radio Road) would add turn lanes and safety improvements; an alternate plan expands the roadway to three and four lanes.
• The Rural Section (Radio Road to I-172) upgrades existing road with some safety and mobility improvements. One alternative adds a Marblehead Bypass; another would include an alternating passing lane from Radio Road to I-172 with Marblehead Bypass.
Mayor Mike Troup said “based on the introductory video that we watched, I think they looked at every option from Broadway to the bypass, and that’s reassuring.
“I do think the right thing to build here is to de-couple Third and Fourth streets. I’d like to see the four-lane as far south as we can go. I’d like to get it beyond Radio Road, maybe all the way to where 24th Street comes in.”
IDOT District 6 Project Engineer Jon Kelley has been a part of the IL 57 study for the past two years and said "this project has more of a wide reach in range of alternatives, and is quite expansive."
"It's pretty far-reaching compared to other projects I’ve worked on," Kelley said.
Kelley said a decision as to when and how much work will be done has yet to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.