Illinois Democrats push to further expand abortion, gender care access

State Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago, speaks on the House floor in favor of a broad bill that requires insurance coverage of abortion and gender-affirming care medications, along with elements aimed at growing Illinois' reproductive health care work force.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Six months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned nearly 50 years of precedent providing for legal abortion, Democrats in the Illinois General Assembly have their eye on once again expanding access to reproductive health care as the state solidifies its position as a “haven” for abortion in the largely red Midwest.

But some advocates in Illinois are looking beyond strengthening the health care system around reproductive rights in Illinois and are also seeking to establish protections for those seeking and performing gender-affirming care – a practice some Republican-led states have already begun clamping down on in addition to restricting abortion access.

