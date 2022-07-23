SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Expiration dates for Illinois driver’s licenses and ID cards have been extended to December 1, Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday.
Customers who must visit a facility include first-time driver’s license or ID card applicants, first-time REAL ID applicants and drivers ages 75 and older who are required by state law to visit a facility when renewing their license.
The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses and CDL learner’s permits, though White noted his office is also extending the expiration dates of Restricted Driving Permits (RDPs) to December 1, 2022 for those that expired on or after December 1, 2021 through December 1, 2022.
As a reminder, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.
