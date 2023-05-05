Illinois GOP quick to pounce on 'ComEd Four' verdict, though insiders say outcome might not move needle

Illinois GOP Chairman Don Tracy, center, listens to concerned citizens voice their views on the direction of the GOP during a strategizing meeting at Bolingbrook Golf Club on Dec. 10, 2022, in Bolingbrook. 

 Michael Blackshire/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO (Tribune News Service) — The federal convictions of four people on bribery conspiracy charges for providing favors to gain influence with former Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan could be seen as a vital opening for Illinois Republicans, who have been bordering on irrelevancy in a state controlled by one party.

But there are doubts, even among some within the GOP, that the convictions of the “ComEd Four” will move the needle much with voters who next year also will be weighing the GOP’s increasingly rightward platform on social issues that include abortion, gay and transgender rights and gun restrictions.

