QUINCY — Bond remains at $10 million for the Quincy man charged in connection with last week's death of a Quincy resident.
Devere S. Gholston made his first appearance Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court where he was admonished on the charges.
Gholston is charged with three counts of first-degree murder the death of 67-year-old Robert Schmidt who died Thursday in his home at 3219 Gross Gables. He also faces one count of residential burglary and one count of robbery.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday and faces charges in the death. The Adams County state's attorney's office is seeking to move the teen's case to adult court.
Gholston is being charged as an accomplice of the teen who is accused of striking Schmidt in the head with a firearm. He allegedly drove the teen to the home.
"(Gholston) did not go in the house that we know of, he did not participate in the act that brought about our victim's death, but he certainly knew what was going to happen and gave him a ride there," said State's Attorney Gary Farha.
Farha said the teen was entering the home to steal firearms. Schmidt was the teen's grandfather.
"It's a real family tragedy," Farha said. "From what I understand is Robert was a great guy."
He said they don't know how Gholston and the teen became associated.
Additional arrests are still possible, Farha said.
Gholston said he would seek to hire private counsel. He is set to return to court March 2.
He is being held in the Adams County Jail. The teen remains in the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center.