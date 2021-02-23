CAMP POINT, Ill. — Three juveniles were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a single-car rollover crash on Tuesday afternoon near Camp Point.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said that a 2007 Toyota driven by an underage driver was traveling west on U.S. 24 about a quarter mile from E. 2600th Street at 1:44 p.m. Water on the road caused the Toyota to hydroplane off the road and roll several times.
The driver and two passengers were taken to the hospital by Adams County Ambulance. A report said all three were wearing seat belts.
The Camp Point and Clayton fire departments assisted at the scene.