SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Carolyn Roberts grew up in 4-H.
Natalie Lionberger didn’t.
But both women have dedicated decades to the organization, which recently recognized their “hall of fame” efforts.
Roberts, representing Adams County, and Lionberger, representing Hancock County, were among 84 4-H volunteers statewide added to the Hall of Fame during a virtual ceremony in May and honored in-person last week at the Illinois State Fair.
“There’s a lot of deserving people for this award. I am truly humbled,” said Lionberger, a leader of the LaHarpe Four Leaf Clovers Club.
The Illinois 4-H Foundation established the statewide Hall of Fame in 2005 to honor and celebrate extraordinary 4-H alumni, volunteers and former 4-H staff.
“The Foundation is pleased to honor these outstanding individuals for their commitment to the 4-H program,” Illinois 4-H Foundation Executive Director Angie Barnard said in a news release. “The impact that is made on youth because of the inductee’s willingness to provide a patient, caring hand is invaluable.”
Lionberger’s husband Jeff grew up in Dallas City in a 4-H club started by his parents. When the couple moved back to the area in 2012, they joined 4-H for their own kids, and when the LaHarpe club needed new leaders the next year, the Lionbergers stepped in.
“We love the club,” she said. “We have such support from the parents and the community. It’s nice to see them investing back into a program that really does grow these kids.”
She wants to see 4-H members gain confidence and skills from fun activities, community service and projects to help them be better citizens who give back. The club’s 35 members from area communities include the couple’s two younger boys along with other family members and friends.
“I have a lot of hopes for these kids,” Lionberger said. “I love the kids. I love what 4-H is about.”
Roberts belonged to the Burton Flyers club as a youngster, became a club leader some 20 years ago when her oldest son was old enough to be in 4-H and now looks forward to seeing her grandchildren get involved.
When her son chose rabbits as a 4-H project, the county’s 4-H coordinator at the time asked Roberts to serve as rabbit superintendent. Hard work helped build the county’s rabbit program and keep kids involved.
“It is a very rewarding role,” she said. “Watching the children’s faces light up when showing you their projects, talking about their projects, I think I grow inside every time. Kids are wonderful.”
Roberts’ work as rabbit superintendent extends well beyond the week of the fair by offering clinics and “constantly working” with kids to answer their questions.
She gets some help from daughter Katlyn, who “aged out” of 4-H and now serves as a leader and superintendent.
“It’s rewarding to have a second generation helping out,” Roberts said.
Just as rewarding is watching young people, including the roughly 40 in the Burton Flyers, grow through 4-H.
“Some of our kids need a little push to get out of their shell. They come to us quiet,” she said. “We’re there for them, for more than 4-H stuff. We listen about their lives. It’s so rewarding to see smiles on kids’ faces, even if we just have a good club meeting.”
Illinois 4-H programs reach nearly 130,000 youth each year through 4-H clubs, camps, educational programs, workshops and conferences. Volunteers fill key leadership and mentoring roles throughout the state.
“There is a place for everyone in 4-H, whether you have an hour or a lifetime to give,” Barnard said.
Lionberger encourages families to get involved in 4-H.
“There’s so much for their kids to learn,” she said.
