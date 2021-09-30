QUINCY — The Adams County Sheriff’s Department reported a crash on Thursday just outside of Quincy.
According to the report, a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Stephen T. Liesen, 60, of Quincy was heading west around 5:50 p.m. on Ghost Hollow Road, just west of Herleman Road. At the same time, a 2021 Hyundai Palisade driven by Rick L. Shinn was going east on Ghost Hollow Road. The two vehicles sideswiped, causing moderate damage to both.
ACSD stated in the report that Liesen was cited for driving in the wrong lane.