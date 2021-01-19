QUINCY — Active COVID-19 cases in Adams County dropped to 367, the sixth straight day this number has decreased.
The Adams County Health Department reported 34 new cases, for a county total of 7,371. There are 40 patients currently hospitalized, with two patients in the intensive care unit, while the county has lost a total of 94 patients to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Pike County, Ill., reports 16 new cases between Jan. 15 and Jan. 18. Forty-two cases are active from the county’s 1,544 total, with five residents hospitalized. Pike County has had 40 deaths to date.
The Brown County Health Department reported four new cases since Jan. 16. There has been a total of 610 cases in Brown County, with 84 active. One new death has brought the county’s total to seven, with one patient in the hospital.
In Missouri, Marion County has reported 19 new cases, bringing the total for the county to 3,363 to date. Sixty-three deaths in the county have resulted from COVID-19, with 100 cases currently active.
Monroe County has six new cases for a total of 556, resulting in 13 deaths throughout the county.
In Clark County, 16 new cases were updated for the three-day period between Jan. 16 to Jan. 18. Clark County has recorded 642 total cases, with 21 active, three of which are hospitalized. Clark County has lost 21 residents to the pandemic.
The Scotland County Health Department added four new cases to the county’s total, bringing them to 309 since tracking began. Currently, 18 cases are active with two patients hospitalized and 10 deaths reported.
Lewis County reported its results from the previous three days, with one new case on Saturday, seven cases on Sunday, and three new cases on Monday. The county’s total stands at 1,026 to date, with 47 active cases and 15 deaths.