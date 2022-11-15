QUINCY — The Adams County Board approved its budget for its next fiscal year.
By a 18-1 vote at Tuesday's meeting, the budget anticipates $52.5 million in revenue, with expenses at just over $56.9 million.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY — The Adams County Board approved its budget for its next fiscal year.
By a 18-1 vote at Tuesday's meeting, the budget anticipates $52.5 million in revenue, with expenses at just over $56.9 million.
Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin, R-1, said this is a balanced budget, despite expenses being higher than revenue. He said carry-over funds from different budget-line items will offset the difference between the two.
With projections for property taxes, the board heard that the tax rate for county residents is likely going to decrease the tax rate from just over 80.1 cents per $100 of assessed value to 79.6 cents. The decreased rate may not mean a lower tax bill, as property values are expected to be higher for the next year.
Board member John Brady, R-6, was the only dissenting vote.
The board approved additional uses of the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds, including $2,500 to purchase defibrillation equipment for Tri-Township Fire Department and $7,500 to go towards an upcoming housing study being conducted through the Great River Economic Development Foundation.
In expectation of the results of that survey, the Board also approved setting aside $1 million of ARPA funds with the intention of using those funds to act on the recommendations from that housing study. As Austin explained to the board, the funds being available will help with requests that may come in for state dollars on future projects. Austin said it represents a commitment to the community to show that matching funds would be available if grant opportunities come up.
The final ARPA-related expense approved Tuesday was for $1.4 million for the purchase and installation of air handling and ventilation equipment for the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center. As part of the overall work on the air systems at the center, this upgrade will help bring the facility up to code in handling fire suppression emergencies.
The last bit of business for Tuesday's Board meeting was the recognition of Board members who will not be returning for the December meeting. Raquel Sparrow, R-3; Taylor Rakers, R-4; Mark Peter, R-5; Brady; and David Hoskins, R-7; were presented small awards recognizing their time in service on the board. Matt Obert, D-5, and Steve Demoss, D-2, were also recognized, though they were absent Tuesday. The Board also commended outgoing Sheriff Rich Wagner on his more than 20-year law enforcement career.
The new County Board — 14 incumbents and seven newly elected members — will be sworn in and given committee assignments on Dec. 5 ahead of the Board's regular Dec. 13 meeting.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.