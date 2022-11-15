In recognition of service

Adams County Board Chair Kent Snider presents board member Mark Peter, R-5, an award in recognition of his years of service on the county board. Peter, along with six other board members, were replaced in this year's election, with the new board being seated at the December meeting.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Adams County Board approved its budget for its next fiscal year. 

By a 18-1 vote at Tuesday's meeting, the budget anticipates $52.5 million in revenue, with expenses at just over $56.9 million.

