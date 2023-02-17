PEORIA, Ill. — A corrections officer with the Adams County Sheriff's Department was named 2022 Correctional Officer of the Year by the Illinois Sheriff's Association.
During Monday's ISA awards banquet in Peoria, Taylor Leszkai was recognized for his above and beyond work ethic and for selfless actions in the face of extreme crisis, according to the citation for the award.
According to the citation, Leszkai recognized a gap in services for recruiting new correctional officers and deputies, so he volunteered to attend community events to capture footage, along with training exercises and he spent hours editing film to create the Adams County Sheriff’s Office department recruiting video that is utilized today.
Leszkai volunteered to be a part of the committee to improve the Field Training Officer (FTO) Program for the jail. He quickly stepped up to be the FTO Coordinator and continues to manage the program.
On Jan. 2, 2022, Leszkai responded to the female holding area where an inmate was hanging herself with the telephone cord. Leszkai quickly acted to pick her up and release the tension on the cord around her neck, an action credited with saving the inmate's life.
On Oct. 21, 2022, he investigated possible criminal activity that may have involved inmates at the county jail. Leszkai alerted investigators of the possible activity and provided the investigators with information for possible criminal charges.
"Officer Leszkai’s strong work ethic and desire to improve the operations of the Adams County jail not only helps provide for safety of our citizens, but also serves as an example to other officers," Adams County Sheriff Tony Grootens said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.