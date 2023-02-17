Correctional Officer Taylor Leszkai

Taylor Leszkai was named Correctional Officer of the Year by the Illinois Sheriff's Association at the organization's annual meeting in Peoria.

PEORIA, Ill. — A corrections officer with the Adams County Sheriff's Department was named 2022 Correctional Officer of the Year by the Illinois Sheriff's Association.

During Monday's ISA awards banquet in Peoria, Taylor Leszkai was recognized for his above and beyond work ethic and for selfless actions in the face of extreme crisis, according to the citation for the award.

