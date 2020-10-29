QUINCY — When Taten Griffith entered the Drug Court program, he believed it was punishment, but looking back over his time in the program, he was grateful.
“I’m grateful for every little thing I did that I didn’t want to do,” Griffith said. “Most people believe Drug Court is a setup for a failure. I believe it sets you up for success. The last 18 months of my life have been nothing but success.
“Drug Court has given me a better life. I got my family back. I got the best job I could have ever asked for. I got the 135 title.”
His last remark brought a couple cheers Thursday outside the Adams County Courthouse as he graduated from the Drug Court program. A couple of people had asked him where his belt was.
Griffith won a mixed martial arts cage match over the weekend at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. Mixed martial arts is something he has always enjoyed.
“I started doing drugs, and it pushed me away from it,” he said
Griffith, along with Chad Burkett and Richard Whitaker, were recognized at the 24th Adams County Drug Court graduation. Since 2006, 115 people have successfully completed the program.
Drug Court is an intensive probation program that requires those accepted into it to complete frequent drug testing, court appearance as often as each week, substance abuse treatment and various other classes.
“Sometimes, I was thinking I wasn’t going to make it, and here I am today,” Whitaker said. “I made it, and I feel really good.”
After 28 months in the program, he said he has the tools to keep his addiction in check.
“I have built a strong foundation to live a life that will keep me out of prison and alive,” Whitaker said. “If I continuously apply all the core skills and principles that I have learned to my life every day and remind myself of my disease on a daily base and seek help from others that live clean and sober, I’ll never have to pick up again, preventing a relapse in my addiction.”
Judge Debra Wellborn, who presides over Drug Court, said the new graduates have worked to quit and leave behind destructive behaviors and to grow into a “different and healthy way of living.”
“I know that for each of you the best is yet to come, and I’m excited for you to get out there and show the world just how great things are going to be for you,” Wellborn said.