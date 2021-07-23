QUINCY — The Adams County Fair returns for 2021, and kicks off on Wednesday, with the Miss Adams County Fair pageant taking the stage Wednesday night.
Reigning Miss Adams County Cheyenne Deweese, 19, of Liberty, will hand over the title to one of three contestants vying for the crown. Deweese has served as Miss Adams County for two years, winning the title in July of 2019 and carrying on for an additional year when the pageant was cancelled in 2020.
Hannah Longlett, 19, is the daughter of Jeff and Tamra Longlett. After graduating from Liberty High School, Longlett now attends Western Illinois University in Macomb.
Jersey Hesse, 18, is the daughter of Nicole Hesse and Curt and Amanda Hesse. A graduate of Unity High School in Mendon, Hesse will start as a student at the University of Illinois-Champaign this fall.
Kelsey Duke, 18, is the daughter of Daron and Julie Duke. Also a Unity graduate, Duke will start classes at Mizzou in Columbia, Mo. this year.
Along with the Miss Adams County pageant, the fifth annual Sweetheart of Adams County Pageant will be held Wednesday evening. The Sweetheart of Adams County is a unique opportunity for individuals of all ages with intellectual or physical disabilities to experience being a Queen or King for a day. The Sweetheart of Adams County Pageant is open to all ages and is meant to give individuals a chance to focus on their abilities and gain life skills, self-confidence and happiness. The Pageant is meant to be a fun family experience, so a pageant wardrobe is not necessary. The individuals participating are asked to wear what makes them feel special.
The 2021 Little Miss and Mister Adams County Pageant begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Adams County Fairground Grandstand. The Miss Adams County Fair Queen pageant will follow at 7 p.m.
The Adams County Fair runs from July 28 through August 3 at the Adams County Fairgrounds off of Highway 336 in Mendon, Ill. For more information on all of the Fair’s events, please visit adamsfair.org.