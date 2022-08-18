4-H Award

The Illinois 4-H Foundation recognized the Vern and Leona Shaffer Family with this year's Family Spirit Award. The award recognizes families who have benefited from 4-H and continue to advocate for the program over multiple generations. 

 Submitted photo

URSA, Ill. — Nicole Schaffnit did the math to explain her family’s 4-H legacy.

Five generations involved. 346 years of club membership. 238 years as 4-H volunteers and 24 years of club leadership. 157 years of showing at the state fair.

