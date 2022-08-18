URSA, Ill. — Nicole Schaffnit did the math to explain her family’s 4-H legacy.
Five generations involved. 346 years of club membership. 238 years as 4-H volunteers and 24 years of club leadership. 157 years of showing at the state fair.
The Illinois 4-H Foundation recognized the Vern and Leona Shaffer Family with this year’s Family Spirit Award at the Illinois State Fair.
The Family Spirit Award recognizes Illinois families who have benefited from 4-H and continue to advocate for the Illinois 4-H program over multiple generations. In addition to length of 4-H membership, families advocate for the county and state 4-H programs through community service and philanthropy.
Schaffnit said her late grandparents would be honored and humbled by the award recognizing the family’s involvement in 4-H.
Leona Shaffer, a 50-year member of the Ursa Indian Grave Home Extension club, spurred a love of Extension and 4-H in the family, stressed the importance of community service and lent a hand to generations of 4-H projects.
“Our family has a wide variety of project areas that have been done — soybeans, corn, cattle, hogs, sewing, food, community service, leadership, visual arts, electricity, archery, health,” Schaffnit said. “It just really teaches you the basics of life skills, interviewing skills for a job or college.”
Shaffer’s great-granddaughter Kaylyn Kirlin said she continues to use communication and leadership skills learned through 4-H.
“It has translated into my career as a registered nurse, an active volunteer in my church and in the children’s schools,” Kirlin said in a news release about the award.
Shaffer also passed on her own skills.
“Her passion was caning chairs. She tried to teach most of her grandchildren how to cane a chair,” Shaffnit said. “She crocheted as well. I cannot crochet, but I do have cousins who can.”
