QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department announced on Friday that eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccination will be extended beginning on Monday.
Several different groups of residents will be eligible to schedule a vaccination, including teachers, day care providers, public transit workers and postal workers.
This expansion comes following a week when the health department administered more than 5,000 vaccinations to residents of Adams and Brown counties. As of Friday, Adams County ranks fifth in Illinois in the effort to fully vaccinate residents.
The first new eligible group will be those in the education sector. Primarily focusing on teachers, the eligibility includes all those employed by schools in Adams County. In an effort to ensure not only the teachers and students in classes are able to remain healthy, the hope is this will help reduce staffing challenges throughout area schools. Teachers will be able to sign up through their school district, or directly with the health department if they miss the registration through their employer.
The new round of expansion will also encompass licensed day care providers, public transit workers, and U.S. Postal Service employees working in Adams County. With the essential nature of these jobs and the contact with so many different members of the community on a day-to-day basis, these vaccinations are targeted to help reduce spread throughout the community.
In a joint effort between the health departments of Adams, Brown, Pike, Hancock, and Schuyler counties, any resident of these five counties age 65 and above will be eligible to receive a vaccination. With the support of the Illinois Department of Health, this expansion is to protect those that may be more likely to become seriously ill if infected by COVID. It is hoped that expanding to cover this area will also reduce hospitalizations at Blessing Health System facilities.
Any residents that meet these eligibility criteria may begin registering through the Adams County Health Department website beginning after 3 p.m. Sunday at adamscountytogether.com/vaccinate. To register by phone, the number 217-600-4VAX (4829) will be available starting at 10 a.m. Monday. Once registered, individuals are asked to bring proof of identity as well as the ticket they received by email from the website, or the ticket number received by phone when they come for their appointment. Those with eligibility through their employment — daycare provider, health care, transit worker, etc. — are also asked to bring proof of employment that matches the employer identified on the registration form.
The Adams County Health Department expects additional vaccination opportunities during the week of Feb. 1. More information on those opportunities will be released once the health department is made aware of the expected supply to be received at that time. For additional information or for residents with questions or concerns, the ACHD encourages visiting their Facebook page or the website at https://www.co.adams.il.us/government/departments/health-department. For general information on COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health has a hotline available at 800-889-3931 or email at dph.sick@illinois.gov.