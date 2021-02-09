QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, giving the county a total of 7,820 to date. There are three patients in the intensive care unit and another 19 hospitalized out of a total 121 active cases at this time.
In Pike County, Ill., there were five new cases reported. Pike County has 14 active cases being tracked out of 1,640 total, with four patients currently in the hospital.
Brown County added one new case for a total of 648 since tracking began. There are 10 active cases being tracked, none of which are in the hospital.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department reported four new cases, with 12 patients hospitalized out of 70 active cases. To date, Marion County has had 3,533 COVID-19 cases.
The Scotland County Health Department reported 13 new cases since its last update on Friday. The new cases give the county a total of 337 cases. There are 14 active cases with three patients hospitalized.
In Clark County, six new cases were added, giving the county a total of 706 since tracking started. One resident is hospitalized, with a total of 14 active cases being tracked.