QUINCY — In another expansion of the COVID-19 vaccination guidelines, the Adams County Health Department will now take appointments for those in the previous employment groups — postal employees, education fields, day care, or public transit — who live in Adams County but work elsewhere. The previous criteria were for those residents that also worked inthe county.
The health department reported 27 new cases and three new deaths on Wednesday. Adams County has now had 106 deaths and 7,624 total cases. There are 320 active cases, with 28 patients hospitalized, three of whom are in the intensive care unit.
Pike County, Ill., added 11 new cases, bringing the total to 1,607. With four residents in the hospital and 56 active cases, Pike County has recorded 45 deaths to date.
In Missouri, Marion County reported four new cases, with 83 active cases. Ten residents are hospitalized, with 63 deaths out of a total 3,436 cases to date.
In Clark County, the health department reported two additional cases for a total of 672. There are 26 active cases, with three people hospitalized.
The Shelby County Health Department added 22 new cases since it last reported an update on Jan. 21. The total case count for Shelby County is now at 608, with 27 active cases and two hospitalizations. There have been nine deaths reported in Shelby County.
Monroe County is now reporting 11 active cases being tracked from a county total of 565. There have been 13 deaths in Monroe County.
In the Pike County, Mo., Health Department’s weekly update, there are now 37 active cases from a total of 1,628. There is one county resident hospitalized, and there have been 21 deaths to date.