QUINCY — On the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed COVID-19 infection in the U.S., the Adams County Health Department reported the number of cases in the county climbed by 37 to a total of 7,442.
Two new deaths have the county at 98, while 35 patients are hospitalized, five of whom are in the intensive care unit. Adams County is tracking 368 active cases.
Beginning next week, educators throughout the county will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination through the Adams County Health Department.
The Pike County, Ill., Health Department reported five new cases for a countywide total of 1,563 to date. Two new reported deaths bring the county to 42 total deaths. There are 46 active cases in Pike County, with four residents hospitalized.
The Hancock County Health Department and Memorial Hospital listed 25 new confirmed cases and one additional death in the county. Hancock County lists a total of 1,540 total cases, with 7 patients hospitalized out of 219 active cases. The county now lists 32 deaths related to COVID-19.
Marion County registered 16 new cases, leaving the county with 93 active cases being tracked from a total of 3,384 to date. There have been 63 deaths in Marion County, and there are nine patients hospitalized.
In Shelby County, 16 cases are active out of a total of 586 cases. The county total is an overall increase of 21 cases since the last update issued. No residents of the county are hospitalized at this time, and nine deaths have been reported during the pandemic.
Lewis County reported two new deaths in the county, bringing the total lost to 17. Ten new cases were also reported, leaving the county at a total of 1,041 overall, 49 of which are active.
In the latest update from the Knox County Health Department, 10 new cases were reported for a total in the county of 331. Three deaths have been recorded to date for Knox County, with 20 cases currently active.
The Clark County Health Department updated with eight new cases for a total of 656. There are 36 active cases, with two patients hospitalized and 21 deaths recorded in the county.