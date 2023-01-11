QUINCY — Following the passage of the Protect Illinois Communities Act into law this week, Adams County Sheriff Tony Grootens issued a statement saying that he believes his sworn duty to uphold the Constitution includes protecting the rights of gun owners.
"I, among others, believe that HB 5471 is a clear violation of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution," the statement said.
"Therefore, as the custodian of the jail and chief law enforcement officer for Adams County, neither myself nor my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State."
The new law, signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday, bans the sale, purchase, or manufacture of firearms identified in the law as assault weapons. Those already in private ownership are grandfathered in under the new law, but they are required to be registered with the state of Illinois.
Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha said he personally is not in favor of the new restrictions and that he'll be waiting for the results of litigation to determine the outcome of the law.
"I'm sworn to follow the law," Farha said Wednesday, "but we have wide discretion in how we handle charges. If there's something brought to us that's based on this law, we'll handle those on a case by case basis.
"If there are crimes being committed that involve these weapons, we will make sure those are prosecuted to the fullest extent," he continued. "Weapons like these shouldn't be in the hands of criminals. But mere possession of them, those cases will depend on the circumstances of each case."
Farha said he expects to see most arrests under the new law to be made by the Illinois State Police. He said his office will look at each case and make decisions based on the merits of each.
"I hope people will trust me to use my best judgment," Farha said. "I believe they do, and I think that's why they elected me to this job to start with.
Grootens's statement added that the Sheriff's Department, including the Adams County Jail, will not be "arresting or housing law abiding individuals that have been arrested solely with non-compliance of this Act."
