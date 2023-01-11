Grootens weighs in

Adams County Sheriff Tony Grootens, seen here in 2021, released a statement Wednesday saying his office will not arrest or house anyone charges solely under the new Protect Illinois Communities Act signed into law this week by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Following the passage of the Protect Illinois Communities Act into law this week, Adams County Sheriff Tony Grootens issued a statement saying that he believes his sworn duty to uphold the Constitution includes protecting the rights of gun owners.

"I, among others, believe that HB 5471 is a clear violation of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution," the statement said.

