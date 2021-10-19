QUINCY — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is expanding their social media presence and using it to try and expand community awareness of issues that are easily preventable.
“Social media in the past wasn’t really a top priority,” said Deputy Chief Sam Smith. “But we think we can use it as a way to give people pointers, so we’ve started the ‘Things to know from ACSO,’ just as a way to touch on timely issues.”
On the department’s Facebook page, the first initiative will be a post at 9 p.m. each night throughout October reminding residents to protect their valuables.
“It’s just simple things,” Smith said. “People just tend to forget and need gentle reminders to do things locking up their cars and homes, just easy steps that we think will help reduce property crimes.”
Smith said the area has seen some recent jumps in numbers, including juveniles getting into unlocked cars and jumps in more serious crimes like catalytic converter thefts. Smith said there was a recent case where a resident in the county had his wallet and a firearm taken from a car, elevating the crime from a simple property crime to one that could threaten others in the community.
“There was no single thing that made us choose this as our first idea, though,” he said. “It’s just these little things that we think people can do, and they might just need that nudge to remind them.”
The current “9 p.m. Check” program, dubbed “Lock it or Lose it,” will remind residents each evening to secure their homes, lock their vehicles, remove valuable items from easy access, and close their garages.
Smith said one idea for the social media initiative in the future is letting people in the area know that this time of year will see more deer activity on the roads in the mornings and evenings, when people are going to and coming from work. Later, the Sheriff’s Department plans to give tips on avoiding porch theft as holiday deliveries start increasing.
“It’s just a matter of letting people know what to look out for, and the things they can do to protect themselves,” he said. “That’s something that will also help keep the whole community safer.”
For information and reminder posts, follow the Adams County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.