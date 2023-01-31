QUINCY — A Springfield attorney entered his appearance in the case of a Quincy man charged in the 2019 death of another Quincy man.
Mark Wykoff joined the defense team in the Carlos Williams case Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Wykoff joins private attorney Nick Rober who has represented Williams since last year after two public defenders withdrew from the case after discovering conflict of interests.
Former public defender Vanessa Pratt previously was assigned to the case as well, but she withdrew in December after leaving the public defender's office. All other attorney's in the office have conflicts in the case.
Williams, 59, faces three counts of first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Orlando Smith who was found May 30, 2019, in the 200 block of Koch's Lane. Williams is accused of strangling Smith between May 27 and 30, 2019.
The case was set for a March 7 status hearing after Rober said the forensic pathologist hired by the defense, Dr. Jane Turner, recently received autopsy slides and was reviewing them.
He is set to return to court March 7 for a status hearing.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.
