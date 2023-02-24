QUINCY — Quincy residents should have received a letter in the mail this week regarding the Municipal Aggregation Electrical Program.

The city of Quincy selected Constellation NewEnergy, Inc., as its aggregation supplier. The 18-month program offers a fixed rate of 12.065 cents per kilowatt hour starting with the April 2023 meter readings.

