QUINCY — Quincy residents should have received a letter in the mail this week regarding the Municipal Aggregation Electrical Program.
The city of Quincy selected Constellation NewEnergy, Inc., as its aggregation supplier. The 18-month program offers a fixed rate of 12.065 cents per kilowatt hour starting with the April 2023 meter readings.
The city suspended the program for 12 months because they were unable to find any competitive rates with Ameren Illinois' rate.
Thanks to a recent lull in prices, the city was able to seek bids bid a month ago, and Constellation won the contract. In the past Homefield was the city's contract for the aggregation program.
Right now, the aggregation price is more than Ameren's electric price, which is 11.833 cents per kilowatt hour.
When presenting the bid to the city, Reg Ankrom, Simec Illinois president said he's sure Ameren will raise their prices in June due to watching the price of natural gas and fossil fuel.
Ameren also filed for a $435.6 million electric increase and a $160.4 million gas rate hike with the Illinois Commerce Commission.
However, Ankrom said if Ameren doesn't raise their prices to be more than the aggregation program, there will be a campaign letting customers know there is a better price elsewhere.
“People do have the right to opt-out for any reason without any cost,” he said. “That can happen at any time, right now or in a few months.”
Residents and small businesses are automatically enrolled in the aggregation program. A small business is defined as those using fewer than 15,000-kilowatt hours annually. To opt-out customers can call Constellation at 800-990-2004. To learn more visit constellation.com/il-quincy.
The aggregation program was approved by Quincy voters in November 2012 and first took effect in March 2013.
