HANNIBAL, Mo. — An Alabama man was seriously injured in a single-car crash Saturday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2023 GMC pickup driven by Eugene A. Mattox, 59, of Opelika, Ala. was heading west on U.S. 36 at 7:54 a.m. Saturday. About a half mile west of Hannibal, the GMC failed to negotiate a curve and went off the right side of the road, hitting several trees.
