QUINCY — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that Amtrak service throughout the state will return to a full schedule beginning on Monday.
The passenger train service has been running a reduced schedule on the Lincoln Service, Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr, and Illini/Saluki route due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning Monday, the Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr line between Chicago and Quincy, with stops in Macomb and Galesburg, will return with two round-trip routes each day.
Along with the Quincy-to-Chicago route, the Lincoln Service, running from Chicago to St. Louis, and the Illini/Saluki Line, between Chicago and Carbondale, will be resuming their full schedules.
For information on services and schedules or to book tickets, please visit amtrak.com/midwest.