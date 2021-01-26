QUINCY — A second round of COVID-19 relief funding could buy Quincy Public Schools some time in making budget cuts.
QPS expects to get some $6.8 million based on preliminary allocations from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
Superintendent Roy Webb hopes the funding can be used to shore up budget shortfalls, including a dip in the corporate personal property replacement tax tied to the area’s sales tax collection.
“As retail business, restaurants took a hit this year, that was a hit on us as well,” Webb said. “So instead of having to look at cuts and look at reduced services for children, this may slow that process a bit and allow us to continue on as we are. I think it’s bought us some time.”
Webb still plans to work with Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker to develop a plan for potential cuts for the 2021-22 year as five-year projections show the district continuing to post growing shortfalls in its three key operating funds — education, operations and maintenance and transportation. With reserves exhausted, the three funds finish the 2024-25 year with a projected $2.46 million deficit which grows to $6.8 million in 2025-26.
But Webb said the plan, for now, can stop short of staff cuts.
“We may look at each position that comes open due to retirements or resignations or moves, but we won’t have to do any reductions in force,” Webb said. “We still have a long-term financial shortfall that we’re going to have to address.”
Overall the ESSER II funding will bring $2,250,804,891 to Illinois.
Preliminary allocations for schools in Adams, Brown, Hancock and Pike counties range from a low of $142,400 for Nauvoo-Colusa to the QPS funding level.
With unexpected expenses this year tied to COVID-19, “it provides some relief,” Pikeland Superintendent Carol Kilver said. “What I understand so far is we can go back and capture any spending that did occur over summer and this fall, the first semester, and I understand it will extend through 2022.”
Districts likely will need to create a plan and a budget which must be submitted for approval and reimbursement followed by quarterly reports and a final accounting.
“What COVID has really taken away from us is kind of long-term planning,” said Hamilton Superintendent Joe Yurko whose district expects to get $597,000. “We’ll have a lot of holes to fill when the smoke from COVID clears. Right now our interest is just taking care of our kids, taking care of our people.”
Pikeland expects to get around $1.4 million, Kilver said, based on calculations tied to free and reduced population and poverty level.
Kilver said priority areas for Pikeland likely will include cleaning expenses, transportation costs to keep minimal numbers of students on each bus, infrastructure and technology including devices and equipment for teachers and students.
“As we’ve gone to more work on digital devices, we’re going to see shifts with supply expenses. We’re going to probably need more software licensing subscriptions, and we’re also going to need hands and minds that can manage that,” Kilver said. “In our own homes, we can download software and purchase subscriptions, but when you manage that for 1,200 students, their parents and their teachers, it takes a lot of knowledge and human resources. That’s kind of a hidden cost.”
Districts also face other additional staff costs tied to COVID-19.
“We have significantly more sick days and COVID days which were added this year because teachers, through no fault of their own, may have a symptom or a close contact and now they have to stay home,” Webb said. “In years past if you had a little sniffle, a little cold, an allergy symptom, you would probably still come to school. Most of our staff are pretty dedicated and want to be there for the kids. Now we’re requiring those individuals to stay home.”
That means more use of substitute teachers in the district — and added cost.
State Superintendent Carmen Ayala urged districts to channel the funds toward mitigating learning loss through supplemental learning opportunities including expanding the school day, closing the digital divide and addressing mental health needs of students.
“We have test scores back on our students that tell us we’re holding our own during this time,” Kilver said, but “we’ll be looking at using some funding to review options for what we can do to support kids and parents feeling confident their kids are on track academically.”
Liberty Superintendent Kelle Bunch said a goal of the funding is to narrow the learning gap.
“Through all of this, the shutdowns, the COVID things happening, kids are in school less time. They have to be in order for schools to do in-person and remote,” Bunch said. “What we’ve talked about is providing extra academic support beyond the school day and also summer school for our students. We have summer school, but it’s for students of special needs. Now maybe we can make that available with this funding for those who need it.”
But that’s a goal for every district.
“We’re going to have to do it with or without the money,” Bunch said. “You’re going to have to figure out how to help those kids.”