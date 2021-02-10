MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Taking a modern approach with a classroom project is paying dividends for a Brown County High School teacher and her students that will last beyond a pandemic year.
Using Modern Classrooms Project techniques, math teacher Gail Gallaher replaces lectures with her own instructional videos, freeing class time to work with students.
“I didn’t feel like I had enough time to help the kids the other way,” Gallaher said. “The kids like that they can get one-on-one help basically the whole class period instead of listening to me.”
Students still listen to Gallaher on the videos — some on their own time and some in class — which means “my class time isn’t dedicated to talking to the whole class. It’s dedicated to helping kids individually,” she said.
“I’m not saying I never get up in front of the board anymore. I do every single day. We go through problems together every day, but it’s a much shorter condensed version of a lecture,” said Quincy High School math teacher Kelly Buettner, who put the project to work in her classroom in January after taking a free online course and participating in a mentorship program available through the Tracy Family Foundation.
With an A Day/B Day schedule at QHS this year, “COVID and kids in and out of the classroom with quarantine all the time, we’re trying to work smarter, not harder,” Buettner said. “Most of the time the assignments on remote days are to watch videos and take notes, so when in class, that’s when they’re working on what would traditionally be their homework.”
The project — launched in 2018 by Washington, D.C. teachers Kareem Farah and Robert Barnett — offers blended, self-paced and mastery-based learning.
“I would say that almost every classroom is doing some sort of this program. They just don’t even know it,” Buettner said, adding that this year, especially, was a time to try something new.
The approach seems an ideal fit for a pandemic year with its mix of in-person, remote and hybrid learning, but “this is not just a COVID-19-related project. It certainly spurred the demand for it, but these are skills the teachers are going to be able to use even when we get back to normal,” said Dan Teefey, executive director of the Tracy Family Foundation.
Thousands of teachers across the country adopted the project’s approach “trying to find a way to teach remotely more manageably,” Gallaher said. “I just really like it. I like how much my students like it, how much they benefit from it. I did a survey, and a lot of the kids commented don’t change a thing.”
St. Peter fourth-grade teacher Denise Hufendick used the approach to finish up social studies lessons in her classroom before Christmas and plans to use it with some science lessons this quarter.
It’s a big change for Hufendick, who has 39 years in the classroom.
“It is an earthquake in your classroom,” Hufendick said. “It frees the teacher up to go around and really dig in with what the kids are thinking and working on.”
Hufendick said the program gives students opportunities to listen to the teacher’s instruction multiple times with the video and to move forward when ready.
“I hope it will help the kids who are ready to move on, that are grasping the material. It has these learning extensions that are built right into the plan that I made, so they’re not waiting around for the next thing to learn. It’s readily available,” she said. “I think it’s going to help my fourth-graders in the long run. It already has.”
When set seating assignments are no longer required for contact tracing, teachers hope to group students based on where they’re at in the approach, designating an area for those watching videos and taking notes, those working on assignments and those taking “mastery checks” or mini-quizzes while allowing for more student collaboration and peer-to-peer learning.
“We all know if you can teach somebody else how to do it, you know how to do it. It’s only going to improve their skills as well as helping other students,” Buettner said. “Sometimes students understand better when it’s not the teacher talking to them all the time. They just need to hear it in a different way or in a different voice sometimes.”
The project, working with the foundation, trained 20 teachers from September to January through its virtual mentorship program. “Our goal for this summer has always been to recruit 100 teachers to participate in this mentorship program,” said Angie Schlater, a program manager with the foundation.
Participants gain skills in creating high-quality instruction videos, planning self-paced units and assessing students efficiently based on mastery.
“Not everybody has the same comfort level with technology. This program provides you a one-on-one mentor to provide that individualized support to teachers who may want to try some new things with technology but may be uncomfortable with the thought of that,” Schlater said. “The hope is that all teachers will learn how to leverage technology to efficiently differentiate instruction to the unique needs of all their students.”
Tasks within each unit are divided into “must do,” “should do” and “aspire to do” categories, with students moving at their own pace through the material. Questions embedded in videos engage students, who also list questions they have for the teacher.
Teachers need to have the time required and the comfort level with technology, but “it’s not going to be something that you’re going to want to use for every subject area,” Hufendick said. “What’s key here is we’re creating very short videos, like three minutes long, focused right in on what kids need to know.”
Working with a Modern Classrooms mentor in the fall, Buettner developed the first unit her math students worked on in January on quadrilaterals. Now they’re working on a similarity unit, and she’ll soon be planning out a trigonometry unit.
“It’s easiest if you get the entire unit done — meaning you have all the assignments, all the worksheets, all the videos loaded and ready to go on that first day of the unit,” Buettner said.
“I didn’t have to create anything from scratch. I just repurposed what I already had and put it into this format,” she said. “Everything I used last year I just took apart and put it back together in a different order. That’s all I had to do.”
Making the switch is not without its challenges for teachers and for students.
“The biggest challenge for the kids is they have a little bit more leeway with their schedule. They learn from putting things off that you shouldn’t put things off,” Gallaher said. “Everybody works at their own pace, yet they all have to be done at the same time.”
Teachers also need to master the technology involved in creating the videos.
“I’m getting better at it, faster at it, more forgiving of myself. If I make a mistake in a video, I just kind of go with it. They don’t have to be perfect,” Gallaher said.
Buettner said learning the new skills is valuable.
“Being able to watch a video online, to be able to focus five or 10 minutes to watch a video online and take notes, that’s a skill everybody is going to have to have at some point,” Buettner said.