PIKE COUNTY, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a Jerseyville man following a vehicle pursuit across several Illinois counties earlier this month.
According to the arrest report, at 8:56 p.m. Oct. 15, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department attempted a traffic stop on a 2011 Ford Fusion near Hardin. The Ford failed to stop and fled from deputies at over 100 mph. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department notified the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and the Pleasant Hill Police Department with the information on the suspect vehicle.
At 9:10 p.m. the suspect vehicle came into Pleasant Hill at more than 100 mph and reportedly didn’t stop for law enforcement. The Ford turned north on Main Street and continued.
On Oct. 16, the registered owner of the vehicle contacted the Pike County Sheriff’s Department to report the vehicle stolen from where it had been parked in Madison County.
The Pike and Calhoun county sheriffs’ departments and the Pleasant Hill Police Department continued their investigation, leading to the identity of the person of interest.
On Friday, Drew E. Myers, 21, of Jerseyville, turned himself in at the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on a Pike County warrant for aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding 40+, and reckless driving. Myers posted bond and was released pending a court appearance.
Criminal charges are pending in Calhoun County for aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding 40+, and reckless driving. Criminal charges are also pending in Madison County for filing a false police report.
Also assisting in the multi-agency investigation was the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.