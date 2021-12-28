HAMILTON, Ill. — Following a report last week of a burglary call that led to the discovery of a stolen vehicle, Hamilton, Ill. police updated their report with additional information on Tuesday.
As previously reported, Hamilton Police officers, along with Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies, responded to a report of a burglary at 851 Front St. in Hamilton. During that investigation, law enforcement discovered that a 2021 Porsche Taycan had been taken from the residence. An officer with the Nauvoo Police Department located the stolen vehicle and tried to stop the Porsche, but the driver failed to yield, leading to a brief chase that ended when the driver lost control and crashed the car.
On Tuesday, the Hamilton Police Department reported that an arrest warrant was issued for the driver and suspect, Jordan M. Vassey of Keokuk, Iowa, on charges of: residential burglary, a class one felony; burglary, a class two felony; unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, a class two felony; and theft, a class three felony. Vassey was arrested on Dec. 27 and is currently lodged in the Hancock County Jail on a bond of $250,000.