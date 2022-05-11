NEW CANTON, Ill. — A Pike County man was arrested Saturday following an investigation into a sex offender who failed to maintain his registration.
On April 4, the Pike County Sheriff's Department opened the investigation of Devon L. Wagner, 23, who had a Barry address on file. When deputies went to the address on file, they found that Wagner no longer lived at that location. The Sheriff's Department applied for and received a warrant for Wagner's arrest.
On May 7, deputies found Wagner in the 200 block of Pleasant Vale Street in New Canton. Wagner was taken into custody without incident and was lodged in the Pike County Jail. Wagner also had a second Pike County warrant for failure to appear on charges of burglary, felony theft, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and obstructing justice.
Wagner remains lodged in the Pike County Jail on $18,000 bond set on the new charge and $20,000 bond set on the previous warrant.