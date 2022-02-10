WARSAW, Ill. — Two arrests were made Tuesday following investigations into retail theft and burglary.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department reported that deputies were called Monday to the Warsaw Dollar General store on a report of a retail theft. On Tuesday, while deputies were investigating that case, another call came in around 6 p.m. of a burglary in progress at 715 Crawford in Warsaw.
Responding deputies arrested Kristen M. Golliher, 36, at 700 Tompkins in Warsaw. Joseph D. Leeper, 46, fled from the scene on foot but was later taken into custody at 16 Geode Drive in Warsaw.
Following the investigations into both calls, Leeper was charged with retail theft — enhanced for the Dollar General incident, while Golliher was charged with burglary for the Crawford Street call. Golliher also had an active failure to appear warrant.
Both Leeper and Golliher were taken the Hancock County Jail with an initial court hearing on Wednesday. Leeper’s bond was set at $2,500. Golliher has another court hearing on Thursday.
The Sheriff’s Department said both investigations are ongoing and further charges may be filed.