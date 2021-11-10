QUINCY — A Springfield man and a Quincy woman were arrested Wednesday on multiple charges after a reported vehicular hijacking and home invasion Tuesday.
Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report a burglary to a residence just off of North Bottom Road. The investigators discovered that the homeowner in burglary had been the victim of a vehicular hijacking and was forced back to their residence, which was then robbed. The Sheriff's Department additionally reported that the vehicle used by individuals during the vehicular hijacking had been reported stolen from a business in Quincy earlier Tuesday.
Through the course of the investigation, deputies identified Bradley S. Yohn, 34, and Karen D. Blackledge, 32, as suspects. Investigators applied for warrants for the arrest of Blackledge and Yohn on multiple charges.
The Sheriff's Department and the U.S. Marshal's Violent Fugitive Apprehension Unit began efforts to find the two. Both were arrested around 2 p.m. in Springfield.
According to the report, the warrants issued for Yohn were on two counts of home invasion, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated vehicular hijacking, residential burglary, aggravated criminal sexual assault, with bond set at $10 million, and an additional charge of vehicular hijacking related to an incident last week in Adams County, with a bond of $250,000.
The warrants for Blackledge were issued on charges of two counts of home invasion, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated vehicular hijacking, residential burglary, and aggravated criminal sexual assault. Bond for Blackledge was set at $5 million.