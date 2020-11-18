Art Keller Marina privatization steps outlined

QUINCY — A timeline has been released for the potential privatization of Art Keller Marina.
The Quincy Park Board heard Wednesday that a survey would go out to all marina renters Thursday to get their thoughts about the marina, its amenities and possible privatization. The survey and other information on the marina also will be posted on the district’s website.
The district would request qualifications from interested parties in December with responses due in January, with the board possibly considering a lease at their meeting that month, with a lessee taking over day-to-day operations of the marina on Feb. 1.
“(The survey) is going to help give us some feedback from our customers,” said Park Board President John Frankenhoff, who encouraged commissioners to reach out to those who rent marina space to generate responses.
Consideration to privatize the marina was brought up at the board’s annual retreat in August amid a drop in boat slip rentals over the last decade. At least one individual has approached the district about privatizing the marina.
Boat slip rentals at the marina have dipped more than 45% since 2011 when there were 192 boat slips rented. The Park District rented 113 and 103 boat slips in 2019 and 2020 respectively, though 2019 dealt with the second-highest flood on record in Quincy. This year brought the COVID-19 pandemic.
It last made net income from operations in 2017 and is projected to lose $18,100 this year. It lost $5,099 in 2019 and $137 in 2018.
The marina’s fund has had a year-end cash balance as high as $174,845 in 2012, but that is projected to dip to just under $31,000 at the end of this year.
A draft budget presented to commissioners showed that the district would subsidize the marina $5,000 next year.
“Our objective is to keep the marina open, and keep it in the black,” said Commissioner Roger Leenerts, adding that the Park Board is not locked into accepting a proposal.
Also, Wednesday the Park Board reviewed results of a public survey and concepts for the Quincy Riverfront Master Plan, which is set to be presented during an online public forum on Dec. 2.
Commissioner Nathan Koetters, who serves on the plan’s steering committee, said there were a lot of questions on committing to any plans for north of Broadway because of the Quincy Bay dredging project, Lincoln Park development and the possible marina privatization, though he agreed that “it’s a concept.”
The area stretches from Kentucky Street north to Broadway and onto Bob Bangert Park and west from Third Street toward the river’s edge.
Commissioners agreed that the plan should mostly focus on the core area between Broadway and York, which is where the Illinois Department of Transportation has received a recommendation for a new Memorial Bridge alignment.
Other requests included no dog park as part of the plan, keeping parking in Kesler Park and not constructing a dock on Quinsippi Island where riverboats could dock. Commissioners preferred a dock be placed on city land.
In other action, the Park Board approved a $2.447 million tax levy, which is $98,471 less than the levy approved last year. Including debt service, the levy is $4.013 million or about $60,500 less than last year.
Business Manager Don Hilgenbrinck said the district was able to reduce levy requests for both its pension and liability funds.
Commissioners also approved the low bids of $94,485 from Brian Schutte Construction for the Johnson Park shelter replacement and $4,500 from Fessler Construction for tree and brush removal at 1820 Quintron Way where the district will add a new parking lot for the Bill Klingner Trail.