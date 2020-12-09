QUINCY — No charges will be filed in connection to Legionnaires’ disease outbreaks at the Illinois Veterans Home more than two years after attorneys from the Illinois attorney general’s office went before an Adams County grand jury.
Annie Thompson, senior press secretary for Attorney General Kwame Raoul, said the investigation was concluded without criminal charges because “there was not a sufficient basis to bring criminal charges.”
Former Attorney General Lisa Madigan said on Oct. 3, 2018, that her office was investigating to see if then-Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration broke any laws in the way it handled the Legionnaires’ disease outbreaks that caused the death of at least 13 people and sickened dozens more at the home since 2015.
Attorneys with the office went before the grand jury on Oct. 25, 2018.
A 2019 WBEZ report found that the grand jury issued a subpoena in late August to the Illinois Department of Public Health for documents related to the release of Legionella-laden water into the campus hot water system.
In April, the state announced it reached nearly $6.4 million in settlements with the families of 12 residents who died in the outbreaks.
A performance audit of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs management of the Legionnaires’ disease outbreaks found that after the second case of the respiratory illness was discovered in 2015, there was “limited notification or specific procedures” given to nursing staff for six days.
It wasn’t until Aug. 27, 2015, which is the day the state confirmed that there was an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at the home, that specific procedures to protect residents and staff were available until guidelines for water restrictions were provided.
Five days after the identification of the initial outbreak, IDPH officials met with Veterans Home officials and found that the “central hot water tank may be associated with (the) outbreak.” One of the campus water tanks was out of service starting in July 2015 because of a valve issue and was unheated until it was cycled back into service Aug. 6, 2015.
Auditors noted that after being briefed, then IDPH Director Dr. Nirav Shah said in an email that the 1,600 gallons of water “sat there in optimal growing temperature for 30+ days” and referred to the water as a “broth of legionella-right water.”
The outbreaks lead to the state announcing a massive redevelopment of the facility.
In August, the Illinois Capital Development Board selected Veterans United Constructors — a joint venture between Alberici Corp. of St. Louis and River City Contractors LLC of East Peoria, Ill., — for the $230 million project.
Plans call for a new nursing home and domiciliary to accommodate up to 340 beds.