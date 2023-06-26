PITTSFIELD, Ill. — An Auburn man has been sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in connection with lawn mower thefts from a farm implement dealer in Pike County.
Patrick N. Butler, 38, also was sentenced to pay restitution and fines.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by the implement dealer on Oct. 11 and told of the theft of multiple zero-turn lawn mowers. After a six-week criminal investigation, Butler was arrested in Callaway County, Mo., in possession of a stolen camper, stolen truck, burglary tools and methamphetamine.
The investigation led to criminal charges in Illinois, Missouri and Iowa.
The investigation was led by Chief Deputy Zack Orr, who reviewed hours of surveillance videos, interviewed multiple witnesses, executed numerous search warrants, retrieved data and followed up with other law enforcement agencies.