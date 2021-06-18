HADLEY TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Illinois State Police reported the death of a Barry, Ill. man Thursday afternoon following a single-car crash in Pike County.
According to the released information, a 2007 Ford F-150 was travelling west on County Highway 2 about six miles west of Barry. The Ford went off the left side of the road for unknown reasons and hit a farm field entrance culvert and overturned.
The driver, a 32-year-old man from Barry, was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, no other information has been released by the Illinois State Police.