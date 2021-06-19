BARRY, Ill. — The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation announced the arrest Friday of Terry Eisenburg, 50, of Barry.
The ISP reports on November 4 an investigation began after a minor victim disclosed she was sexually abused by Eisenburg. On June 17, following interviews with witnesses and addition investigation, the DCI agents presented the case to the Pike County State’s Attorney’s Office, who filed a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony, against Eisenburg.
On Friday, DCI agents located Eisenburg and took him into custody on the charge. Eisenburg is scheduled for an initial court appearance in Pike County Circuit Court on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. Eisenburg is currently being held on $30,000 bond.