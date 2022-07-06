BARRY, Ill. — A Barry man was arrested Tuesday on more than a dozen charges of child pornography following an investigation and search warrant.
According to the arrest report from the Pike County Sheriff's Department, sheriff's deputies along with the Illinois State Police and the agents of the Illinois Attorney General's Office served a search warrant of a residence at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The search followed an investigation that started in May, when information was received regarding the possession and distribution of child pornography.
Subsequent to the search, Brandon M. Lord, 28, of Barry was arrested on 12 counts of dissemination of child pornography and unlawful possession of child pornography.
Lord also was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
In the arrest report, the Sheriff's Department noted that Lord is accused of possessing and disseminating videos via electronic device of children under the age of 13 engaged in sexual acts.
In a statement on the arrest, Sheriff David Greenwood said his agency recently joined the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, with Pike County Sheriff’s Department chief deputy Zachary Orr leading the efforts for the county. The ICAC Task Force is a national network of 61 coordinated task forces, representing 5,400 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, dedicated to investigating, prosecuting, and developing effective responses to internet crimes against children.
Lord was held in the Pike County Jail as of Wednesday with a $500,000 bond.