PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Barry man arrested in July for child pornography pleaded guilty on Dec. 6 and was sentenced to six years in prison.
According to a release from the Pike County Sheriff's Department, Brandon M. Lord, 29, of Barry was arrest on July 5 on charges of child pornography and methamphetamine-related charged following an investigation that began in May.
Lord was accused of possessing and disseminating videos, via an electronic device, of children under the age of thirteen engaged in sexual acts.
On Dec. 6, Lord pleaded guilty in Pike County Circuit Court to charges of possession of child pornography and reproduction of child pornography, both Class X felonies, as well as possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony. Additional charges were dropped following the plea.
Lord was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections to be followed by felony probation for the offenses of unlawful possession of child pornography and methamphetamine.