BAYLIS, Ill. — A woman faces drug charges following a search of a Baylis residence.
Arrested was Laura J. Syrcle, 35, of Baylis, on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and hypodermic syringes and on three Pike County warrants.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department said a court-authorized search warrant was executed Wednesday night at a residence in the 200 block of West Fourth in Baylis. More than 50 grams of a substance containing meth, meth-related drug paraphernalia and hypodermic syringes were located and seized.
Syrcle remains in the Pike County Jail.