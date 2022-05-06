BOWEN, Ill. — A Beardstown man faces charges after a Hancock County investigation into forged checks.
Adam T. Rice, 57, was arrested and charged with four counts of forgery.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department said deputies investigating forged checks passed at a business in Augusta and a business in Bowen identified Rice as a suspect and located him at a residence in Bowen.
Deputies have recovered several items purchased with the forged checks, the department said, and the investigation continues with further charges possible.
Rice remains in the Hancock County Jail.